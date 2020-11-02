Much at stake when Chilli Boys take on Maritzburg at Bay stadium
Chippa desperate for first win
Chippa United will be desperate to chalk up their first three-pointer of the Dstv Premiership this season when they host Maritzburg United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
The Port Elizabeth team have only managed to secure one point from their first matches after playing to a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City followed by a 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs...
