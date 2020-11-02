Only six players from last year’s winning team return in 2020
Banyana have fourth Cosafa win in a row in sights
Banyana Banyana get the defence of their Cosafa Women's Championship title under way with a tricky fixture against Angola at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday (3.30pm).
The South African women's national team have won the tournament a record six times and will be gunning for a fourth in a row having been drawn against Eswatini, Comoros and Angola in group A...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.