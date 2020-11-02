Only six players from last year’s winning team return in 2020

Banyana have fourth Cosafa win in a row in sights

PREMIUM

Banyana Banyana get the defence of their Cosafa Women's Championship title under way with a tricky fixture against Angola at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday (3.30pm).



The South African women's national team have won the tournament a record six times and will be gunning for a fourth in a row having been drawn against Eswatini, Comoros and Angola in group A...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.