Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has made just one change to his starting XI for Saturday’s Soweto derby MTN8 quarterfinal first leg against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele comes in at right-back for Reeve Frosler‚ who appears to be unavailable though Chiefs have not specified the reason as yet.

Hunt’s one change comes from Chiefs’ 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday‚ where Amakhosi struck the post four times and were unfortunate not to win by a far bigger margin.

Chiefs starting XI: Daniel Akpeyi - Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Philani Zulu - Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ Kearyn Baccus‚ Njabulo Blom‚ Lebogang Manyama (capt.) - Khama Billiat‚ Leonardo Castro

Bench: Itumeleng Khune‚ Bernard Parker‚ Willard Katsande‚ Erick Mathoho‚ Yagan Sasman Mashiane‚ Siphelele Ntshangase‚ Keletso Sifama‚ Lebohang Lesako