Chilli Boys pick up pieces after loss to Kaizer Chiefs
Chippa refocus for Maritzburg clash
Chippa United’s loss to Kaizer Chiefs is water under the bridge and the building of the squad is a work in progress, coach Lehlohonolo Seema says.
The Eastern Cape side fell to their first defeat of the season going down 1-0 to the Glamour Boys at NMB Stadium on Tuesday evening...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.