Chilli Boys pick up pieces after loss to Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa refocus for Maritzburg clash

PREMIUM

Chippa United’s loss to Kaizer Chiefs is water under the bridge and the building of the squad is a work in progress, coach Lehlohonolo Seema says.



The Eastern Cape side fell to their first defeat of the season going down 1-0 to the Glamour Boys at NMB Stadium on Tuesday evening...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.