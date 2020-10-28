Baroka coach Thoka asks players to remain grounded after dream start

"There are still 28 games to be played in the season and it is not going to be easy in the coming months.

“We must take it one game at a time and make sure that we keep on correcting mistakes. We don’t want players to be big headed because reality says that we are going to drop points as we go along. It is important for players to thoroughly understand that the season is going to end after 30 matches.”

Baroka have scored five goals and conceded only twice in their opening two matches‚ including an own goal.

“I am happy that we have scored five goals after two matches and we have conceded only two because it shows that there is change and improvement in what we are doing.

"I am particularly happy for Richard Mbulu, because he has been with us for two seasons without scoring and now he has scored three goals after two matches.

“I think against Black Leopards he should have scored four goals alone because there were many opportunities which he squandered. I think he is becoming free and confident and he is showing us what type of player he is. Maybe his time has arrived.”

Last season Baroka survived the promotion and relegation play-offs by the skin of their teeth and Thoka said they have worked on the players' confidence.

“One of the important things we have worked on is to show the players that we trust them and we have a culture of congratulating and rewarding those who do good things at training and during matches to do more.

"We have also spent a lot of time working on weaknesses of the players because we want them to improve all the time, but we focus more on motivating them and making them believe in themselves more.”