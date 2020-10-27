Former Bafana Bafana captain Dean Furman‚ now playing for Carlisle United in League Two in England‚ was among a raft of changes made by coach Molefi Ntseki in his squad to face Sao Tome and Principe in next month’s back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Also returning to the squad are Bongani Zungu‚ now with Glasgow Rangers in Scotland‚ Thulani Serero and Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ who all represented SA at the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt.

Ntseki also saw it fit to include former Bafana No. 1 goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune despite conceding three goals in Kaizer Chiefs’ 3-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2020-21 DStv Premiership opening tie on Saturday.

Maritzburg United defender Rushine de Reuck‚ recently named the Premier Soccer League’s Defender of the Season‚ was rewarded with a first call-up.

Bafana have to win both matches against Sao Tome to have a realistic chance of making it to the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon after losing one (away against Ghana‚ 2-0) and winning one (Sudan at home‚ 1-0) in their opening fixtures.

SA meet Sao Tome in the first match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday‚ November 13‚ then again in the return match in the island nation situated in the Gulf of Guinea on Monday‚ November 16.

Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Oud-Haverlee Leuven‚ Belgium)‚ Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)‚ Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Thibang Phete (Belenenses‚ Portugal)‚ Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates)‚ Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)‚ Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg United)‚ Abbubaker Mobara (Cape Town City)‚ Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)

Midfielders: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Thulani Serero (Al Jazira‚ Abu Dhabi)‚ Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)‚ Bongani Zungu (Rangers‚ Scotland) ‚ Keagan Dolly (Montpellier‚ France)‚ Percy Tau (Anderlecht‚ Belgium)‚ Lebohang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Cincinnati‚ USA)‚ Luther Singh (Sporting Braga‚ Portugal)‚ Dean Furman (Carlisle United‚ England)

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Bradley Grobler (Supersport United)‚ Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)