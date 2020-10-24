Zwane thanks Mosimane after becoming latest Sundowns star to scoop PSL’s top awards

Footballer of the year Themba Zwane says all three of his prizes swept up at Thursday night’s 2019-20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards are special‚ as they have been trophies he has yearned for.

Zwane became the next Mamelodi Sundowns player in a production line that runs from Khama Billiat in 2015-16 to Percy Tau in 2017-18 to have made a sweep of awards at the league’s end-of-season prizegiving.

The 31-year-old has always been there and thereabouts for the awards he won on Thursday – also picking up the 2019-20 Absa Premiership midfielder of the season and coveted player’s player of the season prizes – in strong Sundowns teams.

Footballer of the year came as just reward for one of the PSL’s great entertainers of the last 10 years, having been influential in all Downs’ trophies of their treble-winning season in which hey lifted the Telkom Knockout‚ Nedbank Cup and Premiership.

"Mshishi" said finally being the player given the trophies was special for him.