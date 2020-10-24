Sundowns coaches may use two teams in 2020/2021

“It is important to have your starting eleven‚ to know these are the players you believe will be the first team.

“But with the quality we have‚ we also have to be considerate that maybe if we can have two very balanced squads, we are putting ourselves in a better space when we have a lot of travelling and games in the Champions League and domestically‚” Mngqithi said.

He said Sundowns had picked the best available team in the loss to Celtic.

“The truth of the matter is that the group that played was the group that was available.

“If you saw the list of players that could not play and would predominantly be in the starting eleven‚ it was a little bit long and unfortunately we could not use them for medical and other reasons‚” the coach said.

“But we were happy with the group that we had‚ we were somehow forced into the position because of circumstances but every coach would want to have one team that is 100% sure.

“We always want to try to tweak here and there whenever there is a need‚ and as coaches we are working very hard to try make sure that happens.

“One would be naive to say we lost that match because we did not have a good squad.

“The team we put on the pitch was good enough to be able to win the match‚ and with the chances we got, we could have easily buried the match.