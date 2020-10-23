Zwane, Mosimane take top honours as treble-winning Sundowns dominate at PSL Awards

The Mamelodi Sundowns fairytale received a fitting glorious ending after irrepressible midfielder Themba Zwane and larger than life former coach Pitso Mosimane dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards on Thursday night.

Sundowns walked away with the treble last season — they won the league, the Telkom TKO and the Nedbank Cup — and it was hardly a surprise that they dominated the evening.

Zwane completed an impressive hat-trick after he was named 2019/20 PSL Footballer of the Season, Absa Premiership player’s player of the season and midfielder of the season. The premiership coaches vote for the Footballer of the Season award and deemed that Zwane was the deserving winner ahead of teammate Gaston Sirino, ex-Highlands Park star Peter Shalulile and Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurković.

Not to be outdone, Zwane's rivals in the league decided that he deserved to walk away with the player’s player of the season gong after facing him during the season. The players voted for this award but, as per the rules, Zwane's teammates at Sundowns were not allowed to cast any votes for him.

There was no surprise when Mosimane was named coach of the season after winning the award for a record third time in a row.

Mosimane led Sundowns to three league titles in a row and confirmed his place among the South African football greats when he won the treble last month.

He secured a tenth league title since the inception of the Premier Soccer League in 1996 and, in a personal milestone for the overachieving coach, it was his fifth championship in the seven years he has been at the helm at Chloorkop.

Mosimane departed for Egypt soon after leading Sundowns to the league title and is charting new frontiers at continental powerhouses Al Ahly.

In other awards handed out on Thursday night, Baroka FC’s Goodman Mosele took the Most Promising Player award in a category that was highly contested by some of the country’s most promising talent. This award is awarded to players under the age of 21.

Maritzburg United’s Rushine De Reuck was voted Defender of the Season and Sundowns' Hlompho Kekana’s strike against Orlando Pirates on August 20 2020 was voted by the public as the Goal of the Season.

In the MTN8, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler won the Last Man Standing.

Sundowns' Gaston Sirino was voted Telkom Knockout Player of the Season.

Despite losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final, Bloemfontein Celtic’s Victor Letsoalo took top honours in the competition. He was voted as the Player of the Tournament. Sundowns forward Keletso Makgalwa won the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player.

In the match officials category, Jelly Chavani won the Referee of the Season award while Shaun Olive took the Assistant gong.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Footballer of the Season — Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) — WINNER

Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season — Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) — WINNER

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season — Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) — WINNER

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season — Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC) — WINNER

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season — Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) — WINNER

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season — Rushine De Reuck (Maritzburg United) — WINNER

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season — Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) — WINNER

Absa Premiership Goal of the season — Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City)- August 20 2019

Absa Premiership Top Goalscorer: — Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park) — Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

MTN8 Last Man Standing — Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United) — WINNER

TELKOM KNOCKOUT

Knockout Player of the Tournament:- Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns) — WINNER

NEDBANK CUP

Most Promising Player — Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns) — WINNER

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament- Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic) — WINNER

MATCH OFFICIALS:

Referee of the Season:- Jelly Chavani — WINNER

Assistant Referee of the Season:- Shaun Olive — WINNER

