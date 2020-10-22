Safa president Danny Jordaan: 'At the moment referees receive about R24,000 a month'

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says match officials work in a high-pressure environment and there is an urgent need to professionalise them in the country.

Jordaan shared these views on Thursday afternoon after MultiChoice Group announced a five-year sponsorship agreement with Safa to support the more than 40‚000 referees under the sports mother body as part of Project Equity.

“One thing that is happening in football is that when you go to a PSL match‚ there are professional players‚ professional coaches and the only amateur on the field is in fact the referee‚” Jordaan said.

“Because of Video Assistant Referee (VAR)‚ because of the developments on how matches are broadcast with frame by frame replays‚ it means that the referee is more under scrutiny than the players.”

Jordaan said professionalising the industry will ensure that referees are duly rewarded financially like their counterparts in some of the best leagues around the world.