Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says‚ if anything‚ the arrival of Steve Komphela to make for a coaching trio at Mamelodi Sundowns with Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena has strengthened the Brazilians.

In respect to the opposition club who Chiefs open their 2020-21 DStv Premiership season against Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ Hunt did not want to be overly drawn on Downs’ coaching structure‚ and speculation that there may be too many cooks in charge of the Pretoria club.

Hunt said a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic by Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium revealed very little of the type of form the Brazilians will find at the start of the new campaign.

“I think it’s way too early. I mean anybody who understands football could see they should have won the game comfortably on Sunday‚” Hunt said.

“They’ve got a helluva squad of players. They’ve retained everybody and added.

"So we are under no illusions that it’s going to be a very tough game for us‚ and we’ll take it as it comes on Saturday.”