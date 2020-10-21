Soccer

Zwane‚ Shalulile‚ Nurkovic and Sirino vie for whopping R250,000

By Marc Strydom - 21 October 2020
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane has already won the votes from football writers and stands a good chance at the Premier Soccer League awards. Zwane was crowned the inaugural South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) Men’s Footballer of the Season for his showing in the 2019/20 season.
Image: TWITTER/SAFJA

The winner of the 2019-20 campaign’s Footballer of the Season prize at Thursday night’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards will pocket a whopping quarter-of-a-million Rand in one foul swoop.

The PSL Awards will take place virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will also be televised.

The league released the amounts of prize money that will be won in each category on Tuesday and Footballer of the Season wins R250‚000.

The other major prizes in the headline Absa Premiership – which from next season becomes the DStv Premiership after a change in sponsors – are R200‚000 for Player's Player of the Season and R75‚000 for coach of the Season.

Peter Shalulile also stands a good chance for his good job at Highlands Park.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Premiership goalkeeper‚ defender‚ midfielder and young player of the season all receive R50‚000.

The same amount goes to the winners of the Absa-lutely awesome goal of the season and top goalscorer of the season in the league.

The competition will be tight for the coveted Footballer of the Season award across all four competitions with four outstanding candidates having been named last week as Themba Zwane‚ Peter Shalulile‚ Samir Nurkovic and Gaston Sirino.

Sundowns’ Zwane won the Premiership and scored 11 goals in 25 matches‚ proving a consistent match winner‚ as did Uruguayan teammate Sirino‚ who was less proficient in front of goal with three strikes in 23 games.

Samir Nurkovic was is in red-hot form for Kaizer Chiefs and it was his goals in the league that kept Amakhosi top of the Premiership for most of the season. .
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Both were influential as Sundowns won a treble of the league‚ Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup.

Namibian Shalulile was outstanding for Highlands Park ending joint-top scorer in the Premier Division‚ and helping the club to its first cup final in the MTN8.

Nurkovic scored 13 goals and played a major role in previously under-performing Kaizer Chiefs ending runners-up in the Premiership.

Prizemoney for the 2019-20 PSL Awards -

Footballer of the Season R250‚000

Absa Premiership:

Player's Player of the Season R200‚000

Coach of the Season R75‚000

Goalkeeper of the Season R50‚000

Defender of the Season R50‚000

Midfielder of the Season R50‚000

Young Player of the Season R50‚000

Goal of the Season R50‚000

Top Goalscorer of the Season R50‚000

MTN8:

Last Man Standing R80‚000

Telkom Knockout:

Player of the Tournament R200‚000

Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Gaston Sirino has not scored enough goals but is still in with a great chance to scoop an award.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Nedbank Cup:

Most Promising Player R50‚000

Player of the Tournament R150‚000

GladAfrica Championship:

Top Goalscorer of the Season R50‚000

Match Officials

Referee of the Season R50‚000

Assistant Referee of the Season R40‚000

