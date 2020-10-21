Zwane‚ Shalulile‚ Nurkovic and Sirino vie for whopping R250,000
The winner of the 2019-20 campaign’s Footballer of the Season prize at Thursday night’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards will pocket a whopping quarter-of-a-million Rand in one foul swoop.
The PSL Awards will take place virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will also be televised.
The league released the amounts of prize money that will be won in each category on Tuesday and Footballer of the Season wins R250‚000.
The other major prizes in the headline Absa Premiership – which from next season becomes the DStv Premiership after a change in sponsors – are R200‚000 for Player's Player of the Season and R75‚000 for coach of the Season.
The Premiership goalkeeper‚ defender‚ midfielder and young player of the season all receive R50‚000.
The same amount goes to the winners of the Absa-lutely awesome goal of the season and top goalscorer of the season in the league.
The competition will be tight for the coveted Footballer of the Season award across all four competitions with four outstanding candidates having been named last week as Themba Zwane‚ Peter Shalulile‚ Samir Nurkovic and Gaston Sirino.
Sundowns’ Zwane won the Premiership and scored 11 goals in 25 matches‚ proving a consistent match winner‚ as did Uruguayan teammate Sirino‚ who was less proficient in front of goal with three strikes in 23 games.
Both were influential as Sundowns won a treble of the league‚ Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup.
Namibian Shalulile was outstanding for Highlands Park ending joint-top scorer in the Premier Division‚ and helping the club to its first cup final in the MTN8.
Nurkovic scored 13 goals and played a major role in previously under-performing Kaizer Chiefs ending runners-up in the Premiership.
Prizemoney for the 2019-20 PSL Awards -
Footballer of the Season R250‚000
Absa Premiership:
Player's Player of the Season R200‚000
Coach of the Season R75‚000
Goalkeeper of the Season R50‚000
Defender of the Season R50‚000
Midfielder of the Season R50‚000
Young Player of the Season R50‚000
Goal of the Season R50‚000
Top Goalscorer of the Season R50‚000
MTN8:
Last Man Standing R80‚000
Telkom Knockout:
Player of the Tournament R200‚000
Nedbank Cup:
Most Promising Player R50‚000
Player of the Tournament R150‚000
GladAfrica Championship:
Top Goalscorer of the Season R50‚000
Match Officials
Referee of the Season R50‚000
Assistant Referee of the Season R40‚000
