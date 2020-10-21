SuperSport United ready to face Black Leopards‚ says coach Kaitano Tembo

Kaitano Tembo is about to begin his third campaign as SuperSport United coach and will hope to improve on last season's exploits that saw the Pretoria side finish fifth on the standings.

Tembo managed to deliver the MTN8 trophy last season and will hope to mount a serious challenge for the league title and in the cup competitions that will be on offer in this campaign.

United begin their account against Black Leopards at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

“For me, if you’re in a professional set-up where it’s a business‚ it’s always about doing well‚” said Tembo on Wednesday morning‚ a few days before the Leopards encounter.

United have already shown that they have a hunger to defend their MTN8 trophy after they beat a game Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-2 at the Thohoyandou Stadium last weekend.