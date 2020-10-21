Team psyched for DStv Premiership opener against City at weekend

Mdlinzo back for more at Chippa

PREMIUM

Comeback kid Sizwe Mdlinzo is urging Chippa United to get off to a quick start when they face Cape Town City in their opening match of the DStv Premiership at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (6pm).



Chippa chair Siviwe Mpengesi wants a top-eight finish this season and has entrusted coach Lehlohonolo Seema to seal the deal...

