Pirates confirm signing of Ghanaian goalkeeper Ofori from Maritzburg
Orlando Pirates have confirmed the much-awaited signing of Ghanaian national goalkeeper Richard Ofori from Maritzburg United.
Highly-rated Ofori had signed an option to extend his contract in January for a year to the end of the 2020-21 season with Maritzburg‚ but Pirates have clearly come in with the right offer to pry the keeper from the KwaZulu-Natal team.
Pirates also said in their statement that left-back Tebogo Tlolane – who came on as a substitute in Bucs’ 1-0 MTN8 win against Cape Town City on Saturday – has extended his loan with Maritzburg for a year.
☠ Good Morning Buccaneers,— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 20, 2020
Please see attached as per request.
Kind regards,
Orlando Pirates Football Club#AnnounceOfori
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/5Kzk24D3jT
“After many months of speculation wherein Orlando Pirates were linked to a wide assortment of talented shot-stoppers‚ most notably Maritzburg United’s Richard Ofori‚ the club can finally confirm the signing of the Ghanaian international‚” Pirates’ statement read.
“The 26-year-old has signed with the Buccaneers after agreeing terms to a three-year deal.
“... Ofori joined Maritzburg United in 2018 and went on to record 64 appearances in all competitions including nine for the Ghanaian national team.
“Meanwhile‚ Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that Tebogo Tlolane will move to Maritzburg United for a season-long loan.”
☠ 🎙 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪 🎙— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 20, 2020
🏃🏾 @orlandopirates Goalkeeper | Richard Ofori
📺 Watch the FULL FEATURE on PiratesTV 👉🏿 https://t.co/gBJ58TMpNM
🖥 Read the Official Announcement 👉🏿 https://t.co/CLY6xK3PVq
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways
Ofori was quoted as saying: “I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team.
“I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project.”
Ofori will compete for Pirates’ position between the posts with incumbent Wayne Sandilands.
