Orlando Pirates’ new goalkeeper signing Richard Ofori has revealed that the seeds of playing for the Soweto giants were planted for him in a conversation with fellow Ghana international shot-stopper and ex-Buccaneer Fatau Dauda.

Ofori and Dauda‚ who now turns out for Legon Cities FC in Accra‚ have shared Ghana’s international glove assignments from the second half of the 2010s.

Ofori‚ who signed for Bucs on a three-year deal from Maritzburg United‚ said he asked Dauda about Pirates when the two were representing the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

That conversation came four months before Ofori joined Maritzburg from Ghana’s Wa All Stars in July 2017‚ and now‚ having impressed at United for three seasons‚ he has realised his “dream” of signing for Pirates.