'Time for Sir Pitso to shine' - Fans react to Mosimane's unbeaten start with Al Ahly
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is flying high in the land of the pharoahs, remaining unbeaten so far during his tenure in charge of Al Alhy.
After two wins and a draw in his first three games in the Egyptian league, Mosimane is on the verge of competing in his second Champions League final as coach. He led Al Ahly to a dominant 2-0 win against Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of their 2019-20 Caf Champions League semifinal in Morocco on Saturday night.
Mohamed Magdi put Al Ahly in the lead early on, finding the back of the net in the fourth minute. The Egyptian team continued to push for a second, which came via the penalty spot in the 62nd.
The return leg is at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria this Friday, with Al Ahly favourites to wrap up the semifinal on home ground.
Mosimane led Sundowns to the 2016 Caf Champions League title, beating Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate in the final.
Fans are convinced the South African coach can do it again, and after Saturday's win they flooded social media with memes and comments praising Mosimane.
Many urged the entire nation to get behind the coach, while others said those who once hated Mosimane because he was in charge of their rivals must now put respect on his name and call him "Sir".
Here are some of the online reactions:
So Pitso Mosimane has a chance to win another star before the end of the year. Son of the soil is finna go down as the greatest coach of all time. pic.twitter.com/etyindTGt5— MJ Seate 💼 (@RealMjSeate) October 18, 2020
"Any man who changes his principles depending on whom he is dealing with, is not a man who can lead a nation" Nelson Mandela— #ThankYouPitso (@vigorous____) October 17, 2020
If you used to hate Pitso while he was still at downs then why are you pretending to be on his side now that he is with Al Ahly??? pic.twitter.com/wf537POd5N
Al-Ahly's eagle soars in the skies of Africa, south and north, with Pitso Mosimane, our great coach— محمد خلف فرح (@w86j0Ji4VDQ904G) October 18, 2020
🦅🦅🦅❤✊🏆
￼ pic.twitter.com/rgv5b1Y8hR
If Al Ahly wins the champions league, the question would be who was the coach? The answer, Pitso Mosimane.— Dabane (@Mkhu28) October 18, 2020
It's time for Sir Pitso to shine. pic.twitter.com/afL5JUL6zK— Sejato Paledi (@sejatopaledi) October 14, 2020
Coach Pitso Mosimane has done it again. Al Ahly 2-0 Wydad Casablanca. Fly that South African flag; Sir Pitso. 🇿🇦— Lincoln Shelembe 🇿🇦 (@KZN_RSA) October 17, 2020
Pitso is on the verge of winning the CAF champions league again, this time with Al ahly. pic.twitter.com/z1vvDq3VFW— SSMKZ (@SSMKZ) October 18, 2020
I'm here for Pitso winning caf champions league with Al Ahly so that his detractors at Sundowns that wanted him out can realise you can't curse what's blessed!— His Excellency (@eemz_em) October 18, 2020
Yall really took pitso from sundowns 😂😂😂patrice will buy al ahly soon— tyron (@TheReap89400881) October 18, 2020
Al Ahly have changed the way they play under Pitso. They're no longer using a target man but a false 9. Pitso already turned a Midfielder in to a center back. For the first time in 2 seasons Al Ahly played away from home and never conceded. Pitso Mosimane is a shrewd tactician.— Obakeng LeuSandawana (@Obakeng_Ona) October 18, 2020
