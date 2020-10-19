Soccer

Fans go crazy over early Chiefs versus Pirates showdown

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter 19 October 2020
Fans are excited about seeing Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clash so early in the season.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mzansi football fans are over the moon after the first Soweto derby was confirmed over the weekend.

Old rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the MTN8 semifinals after winning their quarterfinal clashes against Maritzburg United and Cape Town City  respectively.

Pirates‚ who won the trophy back-to-back in 2010 and 2011‚ won their encounter 1-0, while Chiefs had to come from a goal down to book their place in the semifinals.

As if the emotional rollercoaster of watching their teams play wasn't enough, fans watched as the draw for the next round pitted the Soweto giants against each other.

The semifinals will be played over two legs, with dates and venues to be announced.

Soon fans flooded social media to share their thoughts on the mouthwatering clash and to post their predictions.

Many were happy with the draw, believing it would leave their rivals with one less chance of getting silverware this season.

Others just wanted to be able to attend the match, and planned to write to the sports minister to get him to lift the ban on spectators under lockdown.

