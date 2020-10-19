Chiefs' Manyama‚ Nurkovic and Downs' Kekana make final cut for goal of the season award

And then there were three.

The Kaizer Chiefs duo of Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic have made the final shortlist for the goal of the season award and will be up against Mamelodi Sundowns rival Hlompho Kekana.

The Premier Soccer League announced on Monday that the three players have made the cut and will do battle one last time at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday.

The three goals were selected from seven others by the public after voting began at the beginning of the month.

The goal of the season award has become a huge talking point in South African football and the fact that the winning strike is decided through votes from the fans ensures that the stakes are very high.

Voting on the Premier Soccer League website closed midnight on October 15‚ 2020 and the goal that receives the highest number of votes will be unveiled at the virtual ceremony on Thursday.

In alphabetical order‚ the top three goals are:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City)- 20 August 2019

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates)- 29 February 2020

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic)- 07 December 2019