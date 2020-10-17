SuperSport book place in MTN8 semifinal but made to sweat by TTM

It should not have been this nerve-racking for SuperSport United as they were made to fight for their 3-2 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the MTN quarterfinal at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

They comfortably led 3-0 after 33 minutes through goals by Bradley Grobler, Iqraam Rayners and Ghampani Lungu but allowed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) to claw their way back.

When Lungu scored the third goal after the half hour mark, United were in complete control of this MTN8 quarterfinal match but TTM fought back in the second half to leave the match on a knife’s edge in the closing stages.

United were expected to walk over this rookie TTM side who were in disarray as they arrived at Thohoyandou Stadium with only 14 players in their match-day squad including a goalkeeper and two outfield players on the substitutes bench.

Such was the dire situation for TTM coach Joel Masutha that he made his only change after 78 minutes when Edgar Manaka replaced clearly tired Mogakolodi Ngele but they gave an all round solid team performance in their first outing in the paid ranks.