Chippa unveil dazzling new kit

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 16 October 2020
DAZZLING: Chippa United have unveiled their new kit
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Chippa  United  unveiled their  new Monflair sponsored  jersey at a glittering function at the Tramways Building on Friday  night.

The jersey  will be seen for the first  time in their opening  match of the Dstv Premiership League against Cape Town City, at Cape Town Stadium on October 24.

Guests  at the function were mesmerized by the kit.

With one more week left before  the season opens, the Chilli Boys will be hard at work  to make sure they live up to their smart kit this season.

