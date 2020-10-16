Chippa unveil dazzling new kit

Chippa United unveiled their new Monflair sponsored jersey at a glittering function at the Tramways Building on Friday night.

The jersey will be seen for the first time in their opening match of the Dstv Premiership League against Cape Town City, at Cape Town Stadium on October 24.

Guests at the function were mesmerized by the kit.

With one more week left before the season opens, the Chilli Boys will be hard at work to make sure they live up to their smart kit this season.