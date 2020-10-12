IN MEMES | Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki gets a roasting from fans

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was the butt of many jokes on social media this weekend after his side followed a 1-1 draw against Namibia by losing to Zambia.

Zambia came from behind to beat the SA national team 2-1 in their international friendly game at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ntseki suggested after the game that Lyle Foster's injury in the second minute unravelled his plans and contributed to the defeat.

“If you lose a player in the second minute of the game it messes up everything. It was a very big setback to lose Lyle at the start of the game. The plan was not to make substitutions as early as we did, and that did not give us the rhythm we were looking for because we kept giving the ball away, even in the first half.

“We played like a team with no confidence so that is what really killed the momentum and the rhythm of the team,” he told the SABC in his post-match interview.

Despite blooding some young talent, fans were expecting Bafana Bafana to get a positive result from both matches. They aired their frustrations on social media.

Soon Ntseki and Bafana Bafana were trending on Twitter as users roasted Ntseki's coaching and jokingly opened up a vacancy for his job.