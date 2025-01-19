The Stormers were gutsy and full of intent with strong performances by No 8 Evan Roos upon his return, and props Neethling Fouche and Sti Sithole, while outside centre Wandile Simelane had a busy evening and JD Schickerling and Jantjies brought energy and urgency off the bench.
Stormers bow out of Champions Cup in Paris
Tournament exit for Cape side due to wonky line-out and sloppy defence
Sports reporter
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
The Stormers were left to rue a dysfunctional line-out and soft moments in defence as they slipped to a 31-22 Champions Cup defeat to Racing 92 at the La Defense Arena in Paris on Saturday night.
The result means they are out of the Champions Cup and will have to await results elsewhere on Sunday to see if they advance to the Challenge Cup.
The Stormers will perhaps also reflect on what might have been had they deployed a team more closely resembling their best but they opted to keep their powder dry ahead of next weekend's United Rugby Championship clash against Leinster in Dublin.
The team that was sent into battle in Paris acquitted themselves well and had in fact played themselves into a position to deliver a shock win.
Trailing 24-10 after 56 minutes they hit back through tries by replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies just before the hour mark, before Marcel Theunissen rounded off a counter-surge after the hosts failed to find touch in the 64th minute. Flyhalf Jurie Matthee missed the conversion and a penalty that would have given them the lead in the 69th minute.
A lack of game management by those occupying crucial positions saw the tourists let slip the opportunity to finish the game.
Instead it was Racing 92 who finished with a flourish and when Boris Palu scored in the 76th minute, which was converted by man of the match Nolann le Garrec as the Stormers were also denied a bonus point.
