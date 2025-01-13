Rugby

Resurgent Stormers will go flat out in Paris, says Dobson

Cape Town franchise hit their straps with big win over Sale Sharks

Premium
13 January 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Though the United Rugby Championship remains their bread and butter, the Stormers will go flat out to secure an Investec Champions Cup playoff berth when they face Racing 92 in Paris on Saturday, coach John Dobson said.

An upbeat Dobson was talking after his team thrashed Sale Sharks 40-0 at the Cape Town Stadium to claim their first Champions Cup win...

