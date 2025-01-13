Blitzboks must hit ground running in Perth, says Snyman
A daunting draw has ensured the Blitzboks will face a challenging start to 2025 when the world sevens rugby circuit resumes in Perth from January 24 to 26, head coach head Philip Snyman said.
After their memorable triumph at the Cape Town Sevens in December, the SA are back on the training field at their base in Stellenbosch as they bid to start off the new year on a successful note...
