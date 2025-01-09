EP in talks to boost Elephants squad, Malgas says
Eye on four experienced players ahead of SA Cup tournament
EP are busy talking to four players with Currie Cup Premier Division and United Rugby Championship experience to sign for the Elephants ahead of the SA Cup tournament, president George Malgas says.
A new era for EP rugby under former Springbok coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee kicks off on March 8 when the Elephants face the Falcons in their opening SA Cup match...
