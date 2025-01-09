Rugby

EP in talks to boost Elephants squad, Malgas says

Eye on four experienced players ahead of SA Cup tournament

Premium
09 January 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP are busy talking to four players with Currie Cup Premier Division and United Rugby Championship experience to sign for the Elephants ahead of the SA Cup tournament, president George Malgas says.

A new era for EP rugby under former Springbok coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee kicks off on March 8 when the Elephants face the Falcons in their opening SA Cup match...

