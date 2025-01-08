EP’s relationship with SA Rugby ‘at all-time high’
Malgas says union has mended its bridges with mother body and restored integrity as Eastern Cape bids to return to the top flight
EP’s relationship with SA Rugby is at an all-time high and everyone is working harmoniously to restore the union’s pride and transform it into a force to be reckoned with, the union’s president, George Malgas, says.
Elected to the top job in November, Malgas said EP had mended its bridges with the mother body and integrity had been restored as the Eastern Cape bids to return to the top-flight Currie Cup Premier Division...
