Plans for Gqeberha to host international U20 rugby extravaganza
Talks to host championship involving SA, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina
Plans are at an advanced stage for Gqeberha to host an all-action extravaganza of top-level junior international rugby in 2025, EP Rugby president George Malgas says.
If talks reach fruition, a star-studded U20 Rugby Championship featuring SA, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina will be held in Gqeberha over three weeks...
