Rugby

Plans for Gqeberha to host international U20 rugby extravaganza

Talks to host championship involving SA, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina

Premium
07 January 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Plans are at an advanced stage for Gqeberha to host an all-action extravaganza of top-level junior international rugby in 2025, EP Rugby president George Malgas says.

If talks reach fruition, a star-studded U20 Rugby Championship featuring SA, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina will be held in Gqeberha over three weeks...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?
Apple to pay $95 million to settle suit saying Siri snooped on users | REUTERS

Most Read