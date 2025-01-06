Women’s World Cup will shatter records, says Robinson

The 2025 women’s World Cup in England will be a game changer that shatters attendance records and brings fresh impetus to the sport, newly elected World Rugby chair Brett Robinson says.
Robinson made the comments when he outlined his ambitious plans in a New Year’s message to rugby’s role players, shareholders and supporters.
More than 220,000 tickets have already been sold for the showpiece, meaning it is guaranteed to be the best-attended women’s edition ever.
SA have been drawn in Pool D where they will face France, Italy and Brazil when the women’s World Cup kicks off in August.
After facing Brazil in their opening match in Northampton on August 24, SA will travel to York for their second pool match, where they will meet Italy on August 31.
They return to Northampton for their final pool match against France on September 7.
Defending champions New Zealand begin their campaign against Spain at York Community Stadium two days later, on the same day SA face Brazil.
Springbok women’s high performance coach Swys de Bruin says planning for the campaign has started and warm-up matches are being finalised.
“As we welcome in 2025, I am filled with excitement for the opportunities that lie ahead for our sport,” Robinson said.
“Rugby has always been a game that unites, inspires and challenges us to be better, both on and off the field.
“In my first full year as chair of World Rugby, I am committed to ensuring we seize the transformative opportunities before us and set our sport on a trajectory of continued sustainable global success.
“This year promises to be monumental, with Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 poised to be a record-breaking celebration of our game across the host nation and beyond.
“England 2025 will be more than a world-class event with record attendances and engagement figures; it will be a game-changer.
“It will advance rugby on the global stage, attract new audiences and partners, and amplify the personality, athleticism, and inclusivity that women’s rugby represents.
“By leading with the women’s game, we can inspire future generations, strengthen the foundations of our sport, and demonstrate rugby’s unique ability to be both thrilling and transformative, which is very much at the heart of our Impact Beyond 25 strategy.”
Robinson urged rugby to continue breaking barriers and to make the game entertaining while it was played in a safe and welcoming environment.
“Our players are the heartbeat of the sport and essential to its future appeal,” he said.
“We have some of the world’s biggest sporting stars in waiting, with incredible personalities, and we must harness that power to create a deeper connection with audiences around the world through our major events.
“This is very much embedded in our plans for England 2025.
“Our commitment to growing rugby’s relevance and accessibility remains steadfast.
“We want the sport to be the entertainment of choice, fun to play and accessible to all, with player welfare at its core.
“I am proud of what we have achieved in shaping the way the game is played in 2024, but we must continue to push boundaries, ensuring rugby is not only an exceptional spectacle but also a safe, welcoming and enjoyable environment for everyone involved.
“Our unwavering commitment to player welfare will underpin every decision we make, recognising that our players are at the heart of rugby’s success.”
Robinson said exciting opportunities for the sport lay ahead.
“We are at the start of an important period for rugby, one that presents both challenges and incredible opportunities,” he said.
“In 2026, we will usher in a new era with the introduction of aligned global calendars for men’s and women’s rugby, including the new Nations Cup.
“In 2027 and 2029, Australia will welcome the world to the first back-to-back men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in a single nation.
“These innovations will enhance the international game, support the domestic game, provide a more balanced structure, and create a clear pathway for revenue, audience and participation growth at all levels.”
HeraldLIVE
Women’s World Cup will shatter records, says Robinson
SA to face Brazil in their opening match in Northampton on August 24
Rugby writer
Image: ASHLEY VLOTMAN
HeraldLIVE
