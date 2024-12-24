Rugby

EP Rugby to hold urgent bosberaad — Malgas

Brainstorming session aimed at unifying cash-strapped union’s disgruntled clubs

Premium
24 December 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP Rugby bosses are planning to hold an urgent bosberaad in January where discussions will be held on how to unify the union’s disgruntled clubs, president George Malgas says.

The brainstorming session will be held against a backdrop of disharmony at the troubled union, which continues to be torn apart by internal politics...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"
American Ninja 2 All The Best Scenes

Most Read