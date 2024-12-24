EP Rugby to hold urgent bosberaad — Malgas
Brainstorming session aimed at unifying cash-strapped union’s disgruntled clubs
EP Rugby bosses are planning to hold an urgent bosberaad in January where discussions will be held on how to unify the union’s disgruntled clubs, president George Malgas says.
The brainstorming session will be held against a backdrop of disharmony at the troubled union, which continues to be torn apart by internal politics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.