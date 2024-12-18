Elephants set to face Cheetahs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
EP to play four home matches during SA Cup campaign
A showdown against bitter rivals the Cheetahs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on March 29 will be one of the highlights of EP’s SA Cup rugby campaign in 2025.
A new era for EP rugby, under the stewardship of former Springbok coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee, kicks off on March 8 when the Elephants face the Falcons in their opening SA Cup match...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.