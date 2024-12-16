Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium set to become rugby mecca in 2025
More Stormers action and hosting of all EP’s SA Cup games a possibility
The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is set to become a buzzing rugby mecca in 2025 with the Stormers and EP Elephants playing matches at the venue.
Rugby poles at the 46,000-seat stadium were a rarity in 2024, but moves behind the scenes could see the Stormers playing as many as three games in the Bay and EP hosting all their SA Cup games at the venue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.