Teams
Bulls team to play Northampton Saints — Willie le Roux; Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Devon Williams; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee; JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak; Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp.
Substitutes: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Nthakweni, Francois Kloppers, Deon Slabbert, Nama Xaba; Zak Burger, Boeta Chamberlain, Stedman Gans.
Sharks team to play Leicester Tigers — Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Yaw Penxe; Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse; Emmanuel Tshituka, Jeandre Labuschagne, Phepsi Buthelezi (captain); Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins; Trevor Nyakane, Dylan Richardson, Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Substitutes: Ethan Bester, Phatu Ganyane, . Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Tinotenda Mavesere, Bradley Davids, Diego Appollis, Hakeem Kunene.
Stormers team to play Harlequins — Clayton Blommetjies; Angelo Davids, Wandisile Simelane, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla; Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer; Willie Engelbrecht, Louw Nel, Dave Ewers; Connor Evans, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Sazi Sandi, JJ Kotze, Vincent Matongo.
Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Leon Lyons, Corne Weilbach, Gary Porter, Paul de Villiers; Dewaldt Duvenage, Jonathan Roche, JC Mars.
Lions team to play Section Paloise — Tapiwa Amfura; Rabz Maxwane, Erich Cronje, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Sam Francis, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn, WJ Steenkamp, Jarod Cairns; Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman.
Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, JC Pretorius; Nico Steyn, Kade Wolhuter, Manny Rass.
Clash of the eights at Loftus
Elsewhere the Stormers' kicks will have to be on point
Sports reporter
Image: Lee Warren (Gallo Images)
The performances of respective No8s Cameron Hanekom and Juarno Augustus will be keenly observed when the Bulls host Northampton Saints in the Champions Cup at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Hanekom, a freshly capped Springbok, has been one of the Bulls' star players while many observers believe Augustus is worthy of similar elevation for his performances for the Saints.
Hanekom is an uncompromising workhorse with his contributions equally effective in attack as they are in defence, while Augustus is near peerless in his blockbusting ball-carrying exploits.
At fullback Willie le Roux and opposite number George Furbank will feel the weight of responsibility.
The teams will go into the Loftus clash having experienced contrasting fortunes in the opening round fixtures and it is the Bulls who will be under more pressure to get a result.
Meanwhile, Phepsi Buthelezi will lead a revamped Sharks team into battle when they clash with Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup at Welford Road on Saturday.
Squad rotation and injuries have made for a much-changed line-up from the one that downed Exeter Chiefs in Durban in the same competition last weekend.
Head coach John Plumtree said it will be an exciting challenge for his young players against the two-time Champions Cup holders.
Though they come off a defeat in Bordeaux in the Champions Cup last weekend, the Tigers are in third position on the Premiership table.
The change in personnel was always on the cards as the Sharks have derby commitments either side of Christmas.
“The Sharks medical team are working hard to prepare the injured players for the matches against the Bulls and Stormers, aiming for a fully fit and mentally strong squad to finish the year on a high note,” said Plumtree.
Their injury list is considerable.
Bongi Mbonambi, Braam Reyneke, Eben Etzebeth, Fez Mbatha, Gerbrandt Grobler, Grant Williams, James Venter, Jurenzo Julius, Khwezi Mona, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Marnus Potgieter, Ryan Dreyer, Vincent Koch and Vincent Tshituka are all among the wounded.
The Stormers' kicking game will come under intense scrutiny when they meet Harlequins at The Stoop on Saturday evening.
Clayton Blommetjies, Jurie Matthee and Stefan Ungerer occupy the number 15, 10 and 9 jerseys respectively and they will have to hit the deck running against the formidable opposite foes in Tyrone Green, Marcus Smith and Danny Care.
The Lions too have shuffled their resources for their Challenge Cup match against Section Paloise at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Centre Marius Louw takes back the captain's armband with last week's starting flyhalf Sam Francis retaining his place on his inside.
Teams
Bulls team to play Northampton Saints — Willie le Roux; Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Devon Williams; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee; JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak; Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp.
Substitutes: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Nthakweni, Francois Kloppers, Deon Slabbert, Nama Xaba; Zak Burger, Boeta Chamberlain, Stedman Gans.
Sharks team to play Leicester Tigers — Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Yaw Penxe; Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse; Emmanuel Tshituka, Jeandre Labuschagne, Phepsi Buthelezi (captain); Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins; Trevor Nyakane, Dylan Richardson, Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Substitutes: Ethan Bester, Phatu Ganyane, . Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Tinotenda Mavesere, Bradley Davids, Diego Appollis, Hakeem Kunene.
Stormers team to play Harlequins — Clayton Blommetjies; Angelo Davids, Wandisile Simelane, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla; Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer; Willie Engelbrecht, Louw Nel, Dave Ewers; Connor Evans, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Sazi Sandi, JJ Kotze, Vincent Matongo.
Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Leon Lyons, Corne Weilbach, Gary Porter, Paul de Villiers; Dewaldt Duvenage, Jonathan Roche, JC Mars.
Lions team to play Section Paloise — Tapiwa Amfura; Rabz Maxwane, Erich Cronje, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Sam Francis, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn, WJ Steenkamp, Jarod Cairns; Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman.
Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, JC Pretorius; Nico Steyn, Kade Wolhuter, Manny Rass.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Soccer
Rugby