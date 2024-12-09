‘Stormers running out of cattle ahead of Quins clash’

Exasperated Stormers coach John Dobson says his injury-ravaged team is running out of cattle ahead of a tough Investec Champions Cup clash against Harlequins in London on Saturday.
After leading 14-10 at halftime against Toulon in front of 27,000 fans at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, the limping Stormers fell to a painful 24-14 defeat against the Frenchmen.
The Stormers were left counting the heavy cost of an opening-round loss when flyhalf Manie Libbok and loose forward Keke Morabe joined a long injury list.
Adding to the Stormers’ woes is news that forward Ben-Jason Dixon is unlikely to face the Harlequins after failing a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocol.
The Stormers arrived in Gqeberha missing several injured Springboks, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian Willemse, Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe.
“It’s a sore changing room with two guys in hospital and it was a brutal game,” Dobson said.
“The home defeat is a mortal blow because if we had got through today we would have been a lot more comfortable.
“We will stick to the plan, but the truth is we are running out of cattle.
“We stuck around, the fight was nice, but I don’t think I’ve seen a bigger team.
“It’s incomparable to La Rochelle.
“Somebody will say it’s an excuse but not through substitutions or selections, but to play that game without Deon Fourie, Evan Roos, Keke, BJ, Frans, Kitsie, Damian, Sacha, Manie, it’s not insignificant.
“From that aspect the way we stuck around was good.
“On eight minutes to go they had 13 men, we just had to stay on the field and could’ve scored down the other end.
“We could’ve been in, but we were outmuscled probably.
“Keke has fractured his leg again for the second time in nine months, which is really tough.
“I think it’s the same one but I might be wrong.
“Manie is very bad and he’s gone to hospital — with a normal concussion you don’t go straight to hospital.
“BJ failed his second HIA as well, so we’ll wait and see.
“If you look at the nature of the injuries, we’re not doing soft-tissue injuries — it’s trauma injuries.
“It’s a bit like frogs in the pot.
“When you look up and it’s suddenly boiling you realise all those guys are out, and it’s tough.”
Stormers skipper Neethling Fouche said the pressure from the powerful French outfit had been relentless.
“It’s quite sad actually, because you could almost sniff that win.
“Just after halftime we’re on their goal line and we score; there we go, 21-10, and they’re probably asking more questions than us at that juncture,” he said.
“But we don’t finish there and then it’s a penalty, penalty, yellow card, and then you’re under pressure.
“Teams like these, with lots of internationals, they’re not going to let that pressure go.
“They’ll just keep their foot on your throat.
“But the defeat is hell of a disappointing and there is nothing more to say.
“With such a big crowd behind you, players cannot ask for more.
“When you run out you are literally getting goose bumps and this is not even the Western Cape.
“The Stormers were grateful for all the support and it just sucks that we could not give them the win.
“The crowd deserved a win for the way they came out in big numbers and the passion they showed.”
Dobson said the Stormers would return to Gqeberha in a shot if they were given an opportunity.
“It is like the same rugby culture we are used to,” he said.
“You look up at the crowd in the warm-up and you see all these people in striped jerseys and we loved playing here.”
Scorers:
Stormers 14: Tries: Warrick Gelant, Joseph Dweba. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2).
Toulon 24: Tries: Gabin Villiere, Facundo Isa, Baptiste Serin. Conversions: Serin (3). Penalty: Serin.
HeraldLIVE
‘Stormers running out of cattle ahead of Quins clash’
Dobson’s injury-plagued team brought down by powerful French at packed Bay stadium
Rugby writer
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Exasperated Stormers coach John Dobson says his injury-ravaged team is running out of cattle ahead of a tough Investec Champions Cup clash against Harlequins in London on Saturday.
After leading 14-10 at halftime against Toulon in front of 27,000 fans at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, the limping Stormers fell to a painful 24-14 defeat against the Frenchmen.
The Stormers were left counting the heavy cost of an opening-round loss when flyhalf Manie Libbok and loose forward Keke Morabe joined a long injury list.
Adding to the Stormers’ woes is news that forward Ben-Jason Dixon is unlikely to face the Harlequins after failing a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocol.
The Stormers arrived in Gqeberha missing several injured Springboks, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian Willemse, Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe.
“It’s a sore changing room with two guys in hospital and it was a brutal game,” Dobson said.
“The home defeat is a mortal blow because if we had got through today we would have been a lot more comfortable.
“We will stick to the plan, but the truth is we are running out of cattle.
“We stuck around, the fight was nice, but I don’t think I’ve seen a bigger team.
“It’s incomparable to La Rochelle.
“Somebody will say it’s an excuse but not through substitutions or selections, but to play that game without Deon Fourie, Evan Roos, Keke, BJ, Frans, Kitsie, Damian, Sacha, Manie, it’s not insignificant.
“From that aspect the way we stuck around was good.
“On eight minutes to go they had 13 men, we just had to stay on the field and could’ve scored down the other end.
“We could’ve been in, but we were outmuscled probably.
“Keke has fractured his leg again for the second time in nine months, which is really tough.
“I think it’s the same one but I might be wrong.
“Manie is very bad and he’s gone to hospital — with a normal concussion you don’t go straight to hospital.
“BJ failed his second HIA as well, so we’ll wait and see.
“If you look at the nature of the injuries, we’re not doing soft-tissue injuries — it’s trauma injuries.
“It’s a bit like frogs in the pot.
“When you look up and it’s suddenly boiling you realise all those guys are out, and it’s tough.”
Stormers skipper Neethling Fouche said the pressure from the powerful French outfit had been relentless.
“It’s quite sad actually, because you could almost sniff that win.
“Just after halftime we’re on their goal line and we score; there we go, 21-10, and they’re probably asking more questions than us at that juncture,” he said.
“But we don’t finish there and then it’s a penalty, penalty, yellow card, and then you’re under pressure.
“Teams like these, with lots of internationals, they’re not going to let that pressure go.
“They’ll just keep their foot on your throat.
“But the defeat is hell of a disappointing and there is nothing more to say.
“With such a big crowd behind you, players cannot ask for more.
“When you run out you are literally getting goose bumps and this is not even the Western Cape.
“The Stormers were grateful for all the support and it just sucks that we could not give them the win.
“The crowd deserved a win for the way they came out in big numbers and the passion they showed.”
Dobson said the Stormers would return to Gqeberha in a shot if they were given an opportunity.
“It is like the same rugby culture we are used to,” he said.
“You look up at the crowd in the warm-up and you see all these people in striped jerseys and we loved playing here.”
Scorers:
Stormers 14: Tries: Warrick Gelant, Joseph Dweba. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2).
Toulon 24: Tries: Gabin Villiere, Facundo Isa, Baptiste Serin. Conversions: Serin (3). Penalty: Serin.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby