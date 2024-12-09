Stormers must get discipline right, says captain
Despite backing of passionate 27,000 crowd at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, French heavyweights claim upper hand
Tough questions will be asked about why the misfiring Stormers are not getting their discipline right ahead of a crunch Investec Challenge Cup clash against Harlequins in London on Saturday, skipper Neethling Fouche said.
After consecutive defeats against Glasgow Warriors and the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, the Stormers had been under pressure to deliver a much-needed win against Toulon in Gqeberha...
