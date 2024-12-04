Stormers braced for heavyweight French battle
Cape side under pressure to deliver much-needed win
It will be a brutal physical battle up front when the DHL Stormers lock horns with French heavyweights Toulon in an Investec Champions Cup showdown on Gqeberha on Saturday, assistant coach Rito Hlungwani said.
The high-riding French team pack plenty of muscle up front and Hlungwani said the Stormers must fight fire with fire at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.15pm)...
