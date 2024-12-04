Newly elected EP Rugby president George Malgas says he will humble himself and knock on the door of his opponent for the position, Willem Oliphant — for the betterment of rugby.
LISTEN | Malgas prepared to work with defeated rugby rival
Image: WERNER HILLS
Newly elected EP Rugby president George Malgas says he will humble himself and knock on the door of his opponent for the position, Willem Oliphant — for the betterment of rugby.
A relieved Malgas was crowned president after he pipped bitter rival Oliphant by the narrowest of margins — 119 to 116 — on Saturday.
Speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Malgas said he believed he could work with Oliphant for the betterment of rugby, adding he wanted to bring him back into the fold as he felt Oliphant had value to add to EP Rugby.
“For me, the value seems to be that he can unlock some funds, nationally and otherwise,” he said.
“I think his campaign was based on [being] willing to put money into the union and I’m going to be very humble in knocking on the man’s door...”
