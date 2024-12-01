Stormers will come out firing in Nelson Mandela Bay, says Dobson

The Stormers will adopt an all-out attacking mindset and come out with guns blazing when they face French giants Toulon in Gqeberha on Saturday, coach John Dobson says.
After a narrow 21-15 defeat against the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday, Dobson says his team are primed to rebound at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.15pm).
“This result against the Sharks hasn’t changed anything for Saturday when we face Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup,” Dobson said.
“I saw a lot that gives me hope.
“The Toulon game is one we will go and enjoy and play.
“There isn’t any pressure.
“The big pressure is in the URC.
“We will go and attack the Champions Cup and enjoy it.
“We do have to make sure that in the URC we get into the top eight.
“But we are going to respect the European competitions.
“Now we face Toulon and we will see what happens there.
“The local URC derbies are non-negotiable.
“We are not going to bail on the Champions Cup now because we lost.
“This game wasn’t in the budget; we knew we were coming to a very good, Springbok-laden Sharks team.
“This wasn’t a derailment in any form.
The Stormers had a last-gasp Manie Libbok try ruled out after the TMO spotted a knock-on from the flyhalf, which left the Cape side counting the cost of missed opportunities in Durban on Saturday.
Having fallen behind 14-0 after 20 minutes, the Stormers fought their way back into the game, but failed to capitalise on opportunities that came their way.
“We created so many opportunities,” Dobson said.
“To be fair, the Sharks also probably bottled one or two.
“We were profligate and wasteful — I can name six opportunities off the top of my head.
“That was probably the difference in the end.
“We can look back thinking we could’ve won the game right at the end there, but 40 minutes before that we lost the game because of the errors we made up until that point.
“I thought we were imperious in the second half; 65 minutes in I thought we had the game under control.
“What happened at the end was a bit of a bonus, to be honest.”
The Stormers’ mentor is confident his team are on the right track considering Frans Malherbe and Salmaan Moerat are likely to be back in the mix soon.
“Today (Saturday0 gave me hope, even though we are sitting with a defeat against the Sharks.
“We were without five or six of our Springboks. To come here and fight like we did gives me hope about the team.
“I saw a lot of our DNA out there.
“On other days, those aren’t going to go down like that.
“I feel quite confident that we can put together a proper run now, especially as those Springboks come back.
“To come here and do what we’ve done, in a funny way, gives me hope.
“There are way more positives and it gives us a good place to launch from.
“There is a pressure to start accumulating log points in the URC.”
In other URC matches played on Saturday, the Bulls beat Connacht 28-14 and the Lions went down 17-10 against Munster.
Tickets for the Stormers game in Gqeberha, which range in price from R60 to R300, have gone on sale and are expected to be snapped up.
Tickets are available from Webtickets online, Pick n Pay, Boxer Stores and from the NMB Stadium ticket office.
