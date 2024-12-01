Rugby

Malgas pips Oliphant after bitter EP rugby presidential battle

Premium
01 December 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

A relieved George Malgas was crowned EP rugby president after he pipped bitter rival Willem Oliphant by the narrowest of margins after a hard-fought and acrimonious election battle on Saturday.

After weeks of mudslinging and hard-nosed electioneering between the two camps, EP's clubs decided by the tightest of margins that Malgas was the best man to lead the union into a new era...

