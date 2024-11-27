It could come full circle for Willie as Boks’ 2025 home Tests are announced

It could come full circle for Willie le Roux should he play in both Tests against Italy in July next year.

Having made his debut against Italy in 2013, Le Roux, on 98 caps, appears destined to play his 100th Test against the same opposition should he feature in both clashes.

The Azzurri will be back on these shores for the first time since 2013 for two matches, immediately followed by Georgia, who returns for the first time since their maiden visit in 2021.

SA Rugby on Wednesday announced the Springboks's home fixtures, with the two European teams set to prepare the Boks for the Rugby Championship, where they will welcome Australia (two Tests) and Argentina.

Italy will clash with the Springboks on July 5 and 12 before meeting Georgia a week later.