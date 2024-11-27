Bok prodigy Sacha set to light up Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Young star returning to action after injury layoff
Springbok wunderkind Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set to light up Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with his dazzling brand of all-out attacking rugby next Saturday when the Stormers face Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup.
After a frustrating two-month wait on the sidelines due to a knee injury, medical staff have given 22-year-old Feinberg-Mngomezulu a clean bill of health to return to action...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.