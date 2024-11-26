No oversized egos in this Bok side, says Kriel

A lack of oversized egos contributed to the Springboks’ success when they achieved a notable unbeaten three-match European tour for the first time since 2013, SA centre Jesse Kriel said.
Impressive wins over Scotland, England and Wales over consecutive weekends enabled the Boks to end 2024 with an impressive 11 wins in 13 Tests.
The star centre, who was included in World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year on Sunday, said he believed this Bok side was capable of more success in the years ahead.
“All the guys that came in did so without egos and just wanted to get the job done and win for South Africa, so it’s been very positive in that sense, and I really feel we are building something special,” Kriel said.
“Obviously, the guys are very happy with the three wins.
“We set a goal at the beginning of the tour to go unbeaten because we haven’t achieved that since 2013, so we’re very happy with that and the performance against Wales.
“There’s still a lot we can work on as a team, but it’s been a very good year for us, and we are pretty satisfied with the result in Cardiff.
“It’s been great because we used 50 players this season, and everyone put up their hand.
“When you get the right people in the room, a year like this is possible.
“For now, we are going back to our clubs, and we’ll try to focus on getting better as players, so hopefully we can contribute when we get back together and become even better as a team.”
The bulk of the Springbok squad will land in SA on Monday afternoon.
Kriel has hailed Jerry Flannery’s influence as the Springboks’ defence coach, describing the former Ireland hooker as a hard-working leader.
The Boks scored 56 tries across 13 Tests in 2024, which was their highest tally in a non-World Cup year since 2017.
However, their defensive strength remained pivotal to their success.
“Defence is obviously a very important part of our game and something we take a lot of pride in,” Kriel said.
“Our previous coach, Jacques [Nienaber], laid an unbelievable foundation by installing what we do, and he is one of the best in the world.
“But Jerry has come in with a whole lot of energy and built on that.”
Flannery, who previously coached at Munster and Harlequins, transitioned seamlessly into his new role with the Boks.
“He [Flannery] is a world-class coach, and the guys absolutely love him,” he said.
“He has bought into the culture and added another brick to the house that we’re building.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for him.
“He’s a guy who works extremely hard, and when you’ve got someone who cares so much and works that hard, the players see that and they want to emulate it.
“He’s a great guy to have in the room. He’s the right person and he’s a guy who we want to put our shoulders on the line and heads into dark places for.”
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said it had been a very satisfying year for the Boks.
“We also got a new attack and defence coach in this year [Tony Brown and Flannery] and the way they slotted in and assisted the team was fantastic,” he said.
“We are very satisfied with the year in general.
“And one must applaud the players for their effort, especially since we made so many changes.
“It’s rewarding that we were able to finish the year using 50 players.
“We lost rhythm at times, but the way captain Siya Kolisi and the other leaders kept the group together was special.”
