Boost for Stormers ahead of Gqeberha showdown
Dynamic Keke Morabe, who has signed a contract extension
With the Stormers’ trip to Gqeberha to play Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup on December 7 looming, the Cape side have announced dynamic loose forward Keke Morabe has signed a three-year contract extension.
This is the first time an Investec Champions Cup will be played in Gqeberha and a large crowd is expected to flock to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for a rare top-level professional match in the metro...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.