Oliphant will fight for Boks to play in Nelson Mandela Bay
Presidential candidate wants Test in 2025 ‘even if I have to use my own money’
EP Rugby presidential candidate and cash-flush businessman Willem Oliphant wants the Springboks to play a Test match in Gqeberha in 2025 even if he has to use his own money to make it happen.
That was one of the election promises a fired-up Oliphant made when he outlined plans to bring back the glory days to the union if he is voted into power on Saturday. ..
