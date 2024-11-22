Rugby

Malgas accuses Oliphant of bribery in EP rugby election battle

Businessman’s R1m offer is ‘unethical’, says acting president

22 November 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

The gloves came off in a bitter battle to become EP’s next rugby boss when acting president George Malgas accused presidential rival Willem Oliphant of bribery and being unethical in his bid to win votes.

Malgas, a lawyer, made the accusations when he announced his leadership team at a media briefing at EP’s headquarters on Thursday...

