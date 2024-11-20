Breidbach’s Hendrikse brothers paired at halfback for Wales finale

Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse, the 36th set of Springbok brothers, have been paired at halfback for the season’s final Test against Wales in the last match of the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.
Cameron Hanekom (loose forward) is set to become the 12th Springbok to make his Test debut this season after being named on the replacements’ bench by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus in a match-23 that shows seven changes to the team that beat England 29-20 in London on Saturday.
Jaden (scrumhalf) and Jordan (flyhalf), of Breidbach, near Qonce, are the first set of brothers to appear together since Dan and Robert du Preez featured against Wales in Washington DC at the start of the 2018 season.
The last time a set of brothers were included in the starting team was in the Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland in 2015, when front rowers Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis ran out in tandem in Newcastle.
The Hendrikse brothers’ inclusion are the only changes in the backline, while there are five changes in the starting pack.
Johan Grobbelaar starts at hooker (after last featuring in a match-23 against Australia in Perth) while Thomas du Toit returns at tighthead prop, with Ox Nche retaining the No 1 jumper.
The team also features a new lock combination of the fit-again Jean Kleyn (who last appeared in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final) and Franco Mostert, while the only change in the loose trio is at flanker, where Elrigh Louw replaces Pieter-Steph du Toit (who is nursing a shoulder niggle) and will start alongside captain Siya Kolisi and hard-running No 8 Jasper Wiese.
“This is our last match of the season, and we are determined to finish the year on a positive note,” Erasmus said.
“We selected a squad that shows a good mix of experience and youth, which is crucial as we look to maintain some consistency in selection, while giving guys like Jordan and Cameron, who have been exceptional at training on tour, a chance to show us what they can do.
“Jordan played against Wales in June, and we are very excited to see how he dictates play with Jaden alongside him, and we are also delighted that Cameron is getting a chance to play after showing his class at training throughout the tour and for the Vodacom Bulls in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship.
“Cameron also offers us a few options at loose forward as he can play No 6, No 7 and No 8, and that will be valuable with two locks on the bench.”
Hanekom was drafted into the squad before the team’s departure for their pre-tour training camp in Jersey following the withdrawal of utility back Damian Willemse, and should he take the field, he will become the 52nd player to feature for the team this season, with Kleyn being the 51st.
Erasmus opted for six forwards and two backs on the bench, with the same replacement front row of Malcolm Marx (hooker), Gerhard Steenekamp and Vincent Koch (both props), while Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman, who started in the engine room on Saturday, are rotated to the bench.
The two backline players among the replacements are the double Rugby World Cup-winning duo of Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf) and Handre Pollard (flyhalf).
Bok squad: 15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Jordan Hendrikse, 9-Jaden Hendrikse, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Elrigh Louw, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Jean Kleyn, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Johan Grobbelaar, 1-Ox Nche. Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Eben Etzebeth, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Cameron Hanekom, 22-Cobus Reinach, 23-Handre Pollard. — SA Rugby Communications
Breidbach’s Hendrikse brothers paired at halfback for Wales finale
New backline combination most significant change to starting team
Image: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
