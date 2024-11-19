Toetie must submit EP player wish list, says Malgas
Things looking up with finances as local businesses show support
New Elephants coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee has been asked to submit a worldwide wish list of marquee players he wants to sign ahead of the 2025 SA Cup tournament, EP’s acting president George Malgas says.
Malgas says EP will do everything in its power to help Coetzee build a team capable of winning promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...
