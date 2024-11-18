Rugby

EP rugby in state of shambles, says Oliphant

New quality players and high-performance ethics needed

18 November 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP rugby is in shambles at all levels and the union must buy quality players and implement a high performance ethic if it wants to make its mark, presidential candidate Willem Oliphant says.

Oliphant, who has promised a R1m cash injection to boost club rugby if he gets voted into power on November 30, says he wants to bring back the glory days for EP...

