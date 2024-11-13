Oliphant dangles R1m carrot in front of EP rugby clubs
Presidential candidate says he wants to bring back the glory days and get embattled union back on its feet
EP Rugby presidential candidate Willem Oliphant has dangled the tempting carrot of a massive R1m cash injection to boost club rugby if he gets voted into power on November 30.
This much-needed windfall would be welcomed by cash-strapped clubs who operate under tight budgets in tough economic conditions throughout the Eastern Cape...
