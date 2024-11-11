Erasmus looks to bigger picture after Boks’ scrappy win against Scotland

A much-changed Springboks were run closer by Scotland than the 32-15 winning scoreline suggests, but coach Rassie Erasmus believes building his squad depth ahead of the next Rugby World Cup is crucial if they want to defend their title.

Erasmus made 11 changes for Sunday's fixture at Murrayfield and though his side scored four tries to none, it was a disjointed performance in which they were put under heavy pressure by their hosts.

But the bigger picture is what Erasmus is looking at and he hopes his policy, which has seen him use 49 players so far in 2024, will bear fruit in the long run.

“If you make 11 changes to the side and expect them to immediately gel, it doesn’t always happen like that,” he said.